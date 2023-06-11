MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, on Sunday until 10:00 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the MidSouth to an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather.

The main weather story today will be increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the possibility of strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

East Arkansas Counties at risk include:

Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee Mississippi, Phillis, Poinsett, and St. Francis.

North Mississippi Counties at risk include:

Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Desot, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, and Yalobusha.

West Tennessee Counties at risk include:

Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Mcnairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley.