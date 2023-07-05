MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in Shelby, Crittenden, and DeSoto counties until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area until Jul 05 7:30PM CDT. Stay tuned into WREG TV for the latest weather information. #SEVERETHUNDERSTORMWARNING pic.twitter.com/X3dFvUjhNe — Tim Simpson (@TSimpson_WREG3) July 5, 2023

According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, winds up to 60 mph and possible pea sized hail were expected to move through the area.

The NWS measured a 69 mph wind gust at the Memphis International Airport at 7:15 p.m.

Elevated rain chances continue in to the weekend. While temps are climbing, so are our rain chances. Be on the look out for more rain as our latest cold front moves into the area. Storm tracker 3-S will be watching carefully over the next 48 hours as a slight risk for severe weather returns to parts of the Mid-South.

Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.

See live weather updates in the player above