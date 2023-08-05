MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for some counties across the Mid-South until 5:30 p.m.

Some of these storms could contain hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.

Earlier coverage below:

Heat headlines remain in the forecast for the weekend. Showers and storms look more likely this afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could contain hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. The News Channel 3 viewing area remains in a MARGINAL/SLIGHT risk for severe weather, becoming more likely overnight into Sunday morning. Storm chances continue tomorrow afternoon and evening.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for parts of the MidSouth, Shelby County included, through 8:00 p.m.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3: 00 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. West-southwest wind around 10 mph. Overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Sunday, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front moves through on Monday bringing us slightly cooler temps through Tuesday.