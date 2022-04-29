MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Game 6 of the Grizzlies’ playoff game coinciding with the first night of the Beale Street Music Festival has the makings of kicking off an epic weekend in Memphis.

Unfortunately, weather conditions may possibly rain on the city’s parade Saturday night going into Sunday.

On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs nearing 80. Grizzlies fans and music lovers can expect temperatures to drop to the mid-60s late Friday night.

Sunny and warm conditions will continue Saturday morning while thunderstorms are expected to roll in later in the afternoon going into Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Services, there’s a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across portions of the Mid-South Saturday.

Saturday afternoon performances include Project Pat, Ghost Town Blues Band, Megan Thee Stallion, the Smashing Pumpkins and Death Cab for Cutie.

With the new location, attendees can expect a different layout with things being slightly congested so be sure to plan ahead.

