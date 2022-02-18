MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says it’s seeing a surge in the number of children infected with the rotavirus in the Mid-South.

A total of 13 cases have been confirmed.

Six of those cases are Shelby County residents between the age of six months and 2 years old.

The other 7 cases are residents of other states who sought treatment in Shelby County. The health department says the cases are not connected.

The rotavirus, which is not the same as the coronavirus, has been around for a very long time, and a vaccine already exists.

Health officials say the number of cases began spiking at the beginning of February.

The symptoms of rotavirus can be severe resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

The most severe cases require hospitalization.

The virus can remain infectious on surfaces and objects for weeks, or even months.

Typically, infants contract the virus. Back in 2019, Le Bonheur children hospital treated nine patients. Fast forward to 2022 and Doctor Nick Hysmith, who is the hospital’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention, says they already had 20 patients.

“This isn’t something that we’ve never seen before and it’s not something that we don’t know how to treat. It’s just another virus out there that that unfortunately, we’re seeing pop up,” he said.

The health department said you can help prevent the spread by washing your hands after changing your child’s diaper, or after helping them use the restroom.

“Please, if your kid has vomiting and diarrhea and fever, please don’t send your kids to daycare. You know, keep them home. Make sure that you wash your hands well between diaper changes, that way you’re not spreading the rotavirus around,” said Dr. Hysmith

Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Michelle Taylor said vaccination is the best way to prevent rotavirus infection and parents should check their child’s vaccination records and make sure it’s up to date.

Babies should receive all three doses of the rotavirus vaccine before they reach the age of 8 months.

Dr. Taylor said the vaccine is highly effective at preventing the most severe symptoms, including fever, abdominal pain, and dehydration.

The vaccines are available at the Shelby County Immunization Clinic on Jefferson Avenue and at all Satellite Public Health Clinics.