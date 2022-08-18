MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several IDs and debit cards that were found inside a stolen car at the Wolfchase Mall Wednesday led them to the victim of another crime.

Police said they got a tip about a stolen white 1997 Ford pickup with an Arkansas tag parked outside Kohl’s in the 2300 block of North Germantown Parkway.

They said surveillance video showed Jayson Wright, 40, getting out of the vehicle and walking inside the store.

Officers said they were able to take Wright into custody. Police said during a search of the truck, they found several IDs and debit cards belonging to other people.

Investigators were able to locate the owner of one of the cards. He told them someone had broken into his storage unit in the 5500 block of Summer Avenue on August 3 and taken over $8,100 worth of items.

Police said the Ford truck was stolen out of Mississippi County, Arkansas, on August 14.

Investigators said Wright told them he borrowed it from someone. They also said Wright admitted to being at the storage facility on Summer but said he was helping another man remove items from the storage unit.

Wright is charged with burglary of a building and two counts of theft of property.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday, August 19.