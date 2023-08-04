MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people are under arrest in Dyersburg, including two juveniles, after several guns were seized from a home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Perry Circle and found nine firearms, including AR-15 rifles, a ghost gun, a body armor vest and drum magazines able to hold 60 rounds of gunfire in each of them.

One of the guns was reported stolen out of Lauderdale county.

Two of the suspects are 16-year-old and 14-year-old teens. Both suspects are charged with weapon possession while under the influence.