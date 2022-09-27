MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street.

Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water.

Dogs rescued from home on Sharon Street

Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they had cuts on their bodies and were losing their hair. They said it appeared the animals had been chewing on each other because they had not been fed in such a long time. Police said the inside of the house was covered in feces.

Trumann police said Hamilton was arrested on August 13 on unrelated charges and released on August 20 but had not returned to her home to check on the dogs.

A man who does yard work at the house said Hamilton told him there was a dead dog in a trash can outside.

Three of the dogs were transported to the Trumann Animal Shelter. Police said one of the dogs ran away during the rescue, and they have not been able to locate it.

Hamilton is being held on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to be back in court on October 19.