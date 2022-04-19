MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars were burglarized at a North Memphis factory Tuesday.

The incident happened at the KTG USA manufacturing facility off of North Second Street overnight.

A KTG employee told WREG that someone broke into the cars while everyone was inside working.

“They hit almost every car on the lot, including mine,” he said.

He said a security guard is present on the lot every day letting employees on and off of the parking lot. Another employee reported to us that over 40 cars were burglarized, although police have not confirmed.

Police said the suspects fled in a maroon sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

