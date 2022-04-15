MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for seven suspects who burglarized a smoke shop in Berclair early Monday morning.

The burglary happened at the Mary Jane CBD shop on Summer Avenue at 1:44 a.m.

According to Memphis Police, seven suspects attempted to open the front door of the business with a crowbar. After a short time, one of the suspects used a rock to smash the front glass door.

The seven suspects rushed inside the business, broke the glass cases and took an undetermined amount of CBD and vaping merchandise.

MPD released surveillance video of the smash and grab on their Facebook page.

Police say several of the suspects got into a black four-door car, possibly an Infiniti, with only one tail light.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.