MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several people are on the run after police say they robbed an East Memphis business Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers saw several people run out of the Aaron’s on Getwell Road and drive off in multiple vehicles including a black Chrysler 300, a gray SUV, a silver sedan, and a dark colored sedan.

Police say surveillance video at the store showed what appeared to be seven males breaking into the business around 5:36 a.m.

The General Manager of the store told police that the suspects took two TV’s, two Xbox Ones, and an Edison radio receiver.

Moments after the suspects took off, another Aaron’s at 7143 Winchester was burglarized. Police have not said if the two burglaries are related.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.