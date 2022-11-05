Left to Right: Robert Fleming, Marco Gentry, Draper Newell, Monterrius Woods (Three others not pictured)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene.

Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics at the time.

Investigation revealed that one of the suspects was also wanted for a shooting in Horn Lake, MS earlier that same day. It is unclear at this time which person is a suspect in that case.

All seven individual have been arrested on multiple charges and more may be forthcoming based on further investigation.

Below is s a list of the suspects and their charges:

Robert Earl Fleming, 25, from Horn Lake, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime.

Marco Deshaun Gentry, 18, from Horn Lake, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Ladarrius Demond Marbley, 23, from Southaven, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, carry a concealed firearm

A minor, 17, from Southaven, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime

Draper Lacorrey Newell, 20, from Horn Lake, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Caiddree Bernard Harris Jr., 19, from Robinsonville, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance

Monterrius Tiandre Woods, 19, from Tunica, MS: shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying a concealed firearm