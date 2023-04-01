MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of tornadoes descended on the Mid-South Friday night and when light broke, residents were left picking up the pieces. The pain was felt especially in McNairy County, TN where there are reports of at least 7 people dead.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least seven states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees, and laid waste to neighborhoods across a swath of the country home to some 85 million people.

The Associated Press confirms the dead included seven in Tennessee’s McNairy County. In addition, there were four deaths in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, and three in Sullivan, Indiana.

McNairy County is now under a state of emergency after storms caused significant damage to the area, according to Mayor Larry Smith in a proclamation.

The mayor said as a result of the wind and storms, and in the interest of public safety, he has issued a state of emergency at 11 p.m. March 31.

Mayor Smith said the McNairy County Emergency Operations plan has been put into effect to coordinate relief and recovery efforts. In addition, the proclamation states that “…all assets of McNairy County is to be made available for response to the needs of the citizens.”