MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A visitation, funeral and Sea of Blue is planned next week for a Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd, who died this weekend after he was shot in the line of duty.

Bishop Brandon Porter says the visitation will be Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Greater Community Temple COGIC, 5151 Winchester Road.

MPD will have a Sea of Blue afterward and ride to Mendenhall and Winchester.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road.

Life changed instantly for Redd, after responding to a trespassing call just after noon Feb. 2 at a business near the Poplar-White Station Library.

He and another officer confronted the suspect, Torrence Jackson Jr., inside the nearby library. State investigators say Jackson pulled out a weapon and shot Redd. Redd’s partner then fired back, killing Jackson.

Redd died of his injuries Feb. 18.

Redd became an officer in February 2008, and he served the citizens in Memphis while working at multiple stations. Redd also served his country as a United States Marine. MPD said he was a husband, father, and the Director of Security at his church.

MPD’s Appling Station has a patrol car set out at 6850 Appling Farms Parkway in honor of Redd.

MPD says anyone is welcome to stop by and take a moment to remember the sacrifice that he made or leave a token of appreciation such as a personal note or ribbon.