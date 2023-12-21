MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man they say is one of the city’s busiest burglars.

Tedric Parsons is linked to smash-and-grab burglaries and car thefts spanning a year and a half. According to MPD, this past Monday, he crashed a vehicle into the Boost Mobile store on Cleveland Street.

Tedric Parsons

Around $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and $2,000 worth of damage was done.

That same night, police say Parsons crashed into the AT&T store on Summer Avenue, taking $5,000 in merchandise and causing $10,000 worth of damage to the store.

A few days earlier, on December 15th, police say Parsons stole $100 from the Metro by T-Mobile store on Ramill Road.

In June of last year, they say he stole $240 in cash from the Metro PCS store on Summer Avenue.

Detectives also say Parsons took part in the smash-and-grab burglary at the City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard in May of last year. Around $30,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in that incident.

We spoke with an executive for City Gear’s parent company Wednesday– before Parsons was arrested. The company told us that despite the epidemic of smash-and-grab burglaries in Memphis, it’s committed to staying.

“We’re not giving up, and we’re not going away,” said Mark Gunn, Senior VP and Chief HR Officer of Hibbet City Gear. “We’ll do whatever we have to do and work with whoever we have to work with, but we’re committed to bring about change and help the community.”

In addition to those smash-and-grabs, Tedric Parsons is also charged with stealing numerous vehicles, some of which may have been used in the burglaries.

Police say two teenage accomplices were also taken into custody and charged with those car thefts.