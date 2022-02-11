MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are trying to identify a serial shoplifter who probably smells pretty good.

The man has repeatedly stolen perfume and cologne from the Sephora inside of the Wolfchase Mall on Germantown Parkway, MPD said on a Facebook post.

Police say he’s hit the store multiple times filling up the pockets of his coat and pants with beauty products.

He has a tattoo of a dollar sign on his face, and the word “king” tattooed over his left eyebrow, according to police.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.