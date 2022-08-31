MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a career criminal known for knocking on doors before breaking into homes was arrested after he tried to burglarize his cousin’s house in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said Derrick Maddox, 35, was arrested after a brief foot chase near the home in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue.

Fleming Avenue

Investigators said the victim working from her home when she realized someone was trying to break into her house and that it was her cousin.

The homeowner said Maddox rang her doorbell, and when no one answered, he started breaking a window.

She said and that’s when she hid inside a closet and called 911.

The victim wasn’t home Wednesday, but her mother said her daughter was still traumatized by what happened.

Police said they caught Maddox in the act and he had a crowbar tucked into his pants when they caught him.

Derrick Maddox

Court records show Maddox has a lengthy criminal record. He is facing charges of aggravated burglary and possession of burglary tools and evading arrest.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond.