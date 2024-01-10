A day after representatives from the troubled Serenity Towers were back in Shelby County Environmental Court, NewsChannel 3 has new details about why the taxpayer-funded property high rise failed its latest federal inspection.

In late November, NewsChannel 3 learned Serenity had failed an October HUD inspection with a 23.

‘Unacceptable’: Serenity Towers fails latest inspection with score of 23

The WREG Investigators have now uncovered the full report associated with that inspection and it documents more, major safety concerns.

The inspection report is 101 pages and includes photographs associated with each deficiency, as federal inspectors provided a picture of the dangers seniors face inside Serenity Towers.

Inspectors noted things like exposed wires above a tub and mold like substances at “extremely high levels”.

During the inspection which lasted for two days in early October, inspectors sampled 28 units. Serenity received a failing 23, but records reveal if workers had inspected the entire place, that score would have fallen to a 10.

Near the beginning of the report, inspectors note Serenity didn’t have certificates for its boiler, elevator and sprinkler system, as well as a lead based paint inspection.

Inspectors documented a total of 320 deficiencies.

This latest HUD inspection at Serenity was conducted under the agency’s new NSPIRE program which is supposed to provide a better reflection of a property’s true physical condition and put a bigger focus on health and safety.

Inspectors review and note deficiencies on the the outside, inside and within units of a property.

Nearly 200 deficiencies were found in the units, including 91 considered severe.

The inspection also revealed more than 100 deficiencies inside the building and more than a third of those were considered life threatening.

Points were deducted for violations like the inoperable elevators, no hot water and ceiling tiles that were molded, mildewed or missing all together, including ones photographed in the food pantry at Serenity.

Serenity was also docked in this latest inspection for missing smoke detectors and having dozens of out of date fire extinguishers. Many of them expired in June of 2023. Inspectors also documented at least one that expired in 2016.

Many of the problems inspectors found at Serenity during this latest inspection have long been exposed by WREG.

Serenity owners received nearly $1M on complex set to be sold: records

‘What you running for?’: Tenants demand answers from Millennia Housing

Records: Unpaid Bills Leave Serenity Towers Residents at Risk

The numerous code violations and Environmental Court cases are the reason Judge Patrick Dandridge appointed attorney Marcus Ward as a special master oversee the issues.

Ward serves as a neutral party working with city, county and building code, as well as Serenity’s owners.

In a recent sit down interview with WREG, Ward said his team started with a review of the building top to bottom and found overall, systematic problems.

“Fire issues, elevator issues, insect, bed bug issues, water issues, and just general maintenance issues,”‘ said Ward.

The goal now Ward says is to use a comprehensive approach to resolve the issues, which should ultimately lead to better conditions for the residents.

“When you live in a dwelling you should be able to access whatever it is you need in a timely, convenient manner, for your health and for your safety,” Ward said.



After the October HUD inspection, Millennia sent HUD a report noting it repaired all the emergency health and safety violations.

A company representative told NewsChannel 3, as they continue looking to sell the property, they’re committed to working with HUD to ensure a safe, decent and sanitary community for the residents.