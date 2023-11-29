MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The News Channel 3 Investigators have uncovered new details about the mounting problems at Serenity Towers.

Federal inspectors were at the senior high rise recently, and the results are not good.

Seniors inside Serenity Towers told WREG some of the elevators were out again earlier this week.

A note from a fire inspector dated November 14 indicates the same.



There was a shooting at the taxpayer funded senior high rise last week, just two days before Thanksgiving, one that left residents and their families worried about safety and security at the complex.

“My family and I, we’re really concerned about her,” said a man who told WREG his loved one lives there.

There have been concerns, mounting complaints, and ongoing code violations this year at Serenity Towers due to problems like the complex not having air conditioning, heat, and hot water. Code enforcement officers also recently noted a bed bug infestation was back.

The company in charge, Ohio based Millennia, has refused to answer many of WREG’s questions.

WREG’s ongoing reporting has revealed problems and raised questions, including the fact that the elevators were out for so long this year because the owners hadn’t paid its vendor.

On October 3, 2023 Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandrige said, “I’m gonna put $1,000 on the air, and $3,000 on the elevators,” as he tacked on even more fines for code violations at Serenity Towers.

The News Channel 3 Investigators learned it was the very same day HUD conducted its latest inspection at Serenity Towers.

The property received a failing score of a 23. That’s a 23 out of 100. A HUD spokesperson said the following in an emailed statement:

“The REAC inspection score of 23 reflects that the property is in unacceptable physical condition.”

The spokesperson explained in an earlier email, “Serenity Housing was inspected October 3, 2023, with an inspection report issued on October 10, 2023, which resulted in a 23 score.”

WREG has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the full inspection report, so we’re still waiting to find out exactly what inspectors uncovered while they were on site last month.

Serenity scored a 62 on its previous inspection last summer, which was a passing score by only two points. Prior to that, the property failed with a 42 in 2019.

However, this latest inspection was conducted under HUD’s new NSPIRE model, which is supposed to provide a better picture of what’s really happening at the property. NSPIRE is short for National Standards for the Physical Inspection of Real Estate.

A spokesperson said the following about the new inspection model:

“This inspection was issued under NSPIRE program which as of October 1, 2023, is now the universal inspection standard used within HUD. NSPIRE’s requirements for components will align with International Building Code (IBC), International Code Council (ICC), and UFAS/ADA Accessibility Requirements, as well as fire and life safety standards.”

The News Channel 3 Investigators obtained a copy of an NSPIRE inspection checklist which separates low, moderate, severe and life threatening deficiencies. Life threatening deficiencies must be corrected within 24 hours.



According to HUD’s new NSPIRE rules, Serenity’s score of 23 puts in it a category that allows HUD to re-inspect more than once a year and if necessary, consider relocation of residents, a change in ownership and, or management, plus its automatically referred for enforcement.

HUD told the WREG Investigators the owner has submitted documentation confirming all Exigent Health and Safety issues have been corrected and that the property has been referred to the Departmental Enforcement Center.

The spokesperson said the DEC will determine “the appropriate enforcement remedy for the failed inspection”.

News Channel 3 has also learned Serenity and its owners have been issued a Notice of Default which requires it to conduct its own inspection of all units. HUD says it will conduct its next inspection after that.

The spokesperson also told the WREG Investigators HUD was at Serenity Towers on November 1st and met with some residents.

As for the pending sale, HUD said the owners told them there’s been interest in the property, but the agency itself has not been informed of a pending sale.

WREG reached out to Millennia. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

“The Millennia Companies is committed to providing safe, decent, sanitary, and affordable housing to the residents of Serenity Towers. Following the Nspire Inspection, emergency health and safety issues that were identified have been addressed. The company has been in communication with HUD and confirmed this morning that all outstanding issues have been remedied. Maintenance will continue to monitor and address issues within 48–72 hours.”