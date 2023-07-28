MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at Serenity Towers are desperate for assistance after several days of being without working air conditioning.

This comes after one of the hottest weeks of the year in Memphis and with temperatures continuing to soar.

“My thermostat is right now at 90 degrees in my apartment,” one resident said. “The biggest concern we have is air conditioning. People are going to start dropping like flies over here if something ain’t done.”

The Millennia Companies manage Serenity Towers and claim the recent storms triggered an electrical issue causing the air conditioners to malfunction. In a statement to WREG, they confirm repairs are underway.

“The vendor is currently engaged, and we are optimistic that the issue will be fixed quickly. The Property Management team has been consistently communicating with the residents to address any needs,” the company said.

Despite them claiming to have supplied residents with fans and portable air-conditioning units, many residents told us that’s not enough.

“I’m tired of this bull— been going through with it for five years, it’s all in the management, starting at the Vice President of the Millennial Corporation,” a resident said.

For years WREG has been reporting on issues at Serenity Towers ranging from air conditioning issues to insect infestation. The complex receives money from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development so we reached out to them.

They said they’re in touch with property owners and “HUD has directed that residents without AC must be provided a hotel room at the property owner’s expense.”

“We up in here burning up and you know why because they could have done this stuff years ago, management,” a resident said.

No timeline was given as to when the issue would be resolved. The city’s code enforcement department came out this week and was reportedly told they are waiting on funding and that all units have fans available.