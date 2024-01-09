MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From elevators not working to concerns surrounding fire safety and issues with pest control, specifically bed bugs, many of the problems have been fixed at Serenity Towers or are in the process of being addressed.

The complex is not completely in the clear but the judge told the lawyer representing Serenity Towers that things are starting to get back on track during a court appearance Tuesday morning.

At the end of the nearly 30-minute hearing, there was more good news.

As of now, at least one elevator in each of the two towers is working. The heater and boiler are also up to code although there are a few isolated cases.

“There may be some individuals that may not have heat from time to time, that’s a maintenance issue,” said Marcus Ward, the Special Master.

Alex Elder, the attorney representing Serenity, says it’s still a work in progress to get ahead of the problems that have plagued the complex but the efforts are being made “so that we can assist with anybody that needs help.”

Because of the lingering elevator issues, the Special Master Ward recommended having a staff member stationed on each floor. This is just in case the elevators go out again there will be someone there to assist where needed.

Serenity has been ordered back to court on January 23.