MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers has been fined $5,000 by the Shelby County Environmental Court on Tuesday after being in legal trouble for weeks after no air conditioning, no hot water, black mold, and an insect infestation were reported at the complex.

According to a code enforcement inspection report that was released Thursday, 35 out of 37 units in the West wing did not have working hot water, heat, or air conditioning while 20 out of the 37 units still had mold and bed bugs. The stoves were not working in 17 of the units as well.

One resident at the facility died last week. The cause of death has not been released

On Thursday, workers with Memphis Public Works planned to inspect around 240 units but they couldn’t get each unit due to some apartments being infested with bed bugs, according to code enforcement.

This resulted in inspectors only relying on residents’ words to confirm the claimed conditions.

Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge says the conditions need to be verified in its entirety by actual inspections.

Judge Dandridge is giving the government-subsidized high-rise until Friday to address the problem.