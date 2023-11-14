MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers is receiving a new citation, but representatives for the high-rise are feeling hopeful.

After several court appearances, Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge says Serenity Towers is finally making progress.

Broken elevators, the lack of hot water and air conditioning and fire safety concerns are still the main discussions. “So, the hot water is working,” said Dandridge.

Two out of the four elevators are working properly. The third elevator is expected to be fixed on Tuesday, while the other, according to Serenity Towers, will be fixed on November 30.

“I understand there are people there with system devices,” Dandridge said. They plan to delay the timer on the elevator to allow those with disabilities to have more time.

But it’s not all good news — pest control is now an issue. “In one of the units, there were some insects. In the hallways, you can kind of see them there as well,” said Dandridge.

There are also concerns about trash in the hallway and the lack of secured windows and doors.

Serenity Towers says they will address leaks in ceilings, fire hazards, and other complaints before the next court appearance.

As for a permanent maintenance plan, that may be up to the new owner.