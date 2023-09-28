MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers owes another fine after failing to fix their elevators for weeks at a time.

Thursday morning was yet another disappointing court appearance for Serenity Towers as they addressed the issues.

“The court needs answers,” said Judge Patrick Dandridge, Environmental Court. “If we don’t have answers, then we need corporate or some representative here. I need answers.”

Judge Dandridge once again requested the apartment’s plans to repair the elevators and air conditioning.

Representatives for the Memphis Fire Department told the judge only one elevator in each tower was working.

As far as the air conditioning, the property manager told the judge the air was working but code enforcement said it was not cold enough.

“If the chillers are not performing as they should, then that’s not adequate and I still don’t have a response on the elevator,” said Judge Dandridge.

Management said it would cost around $15,000 to fix the remaining two elevators. However, she said she has not received any plans from Millennia Housing Management, Serenity’s parent company, regarding how they would make the necessary repairs.

“We need someone from corporate to give me answers or I continue to issue fines,” said Judge Dandridge.

Serenity Towers was issued a $1,000 fine and the judge also says an appointed special master will be visiting the facility between now and Tuesday to determine if the building should remain occupied.

The complex is due back in court on Tuesday.