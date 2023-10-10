MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers had additional fines added to their balance as they were back in court on Tuesday due to ongoing problems at the facility.

The judge expressed more concern, saying the complex, which houses elderly tenants, may have to be shut down.

A representative for the South Highland Street high-rise for seniors was present in court, but an attorney to speak on behalf of the taxpayer-funded complex was not.

“I am getting very concerned about Serenity,” said Judge Patrick Dandridge, Environmental Court. “I just want you to know. I mean, counsel should be present. That is non-negotiable.”

Also not present was the Executive Vice President of Millennia Housing Management, which is the company that runs Serenity.

“Any reason why he’s not here? I wanted somebody from corporate at the very least,” Judge Dandridge said.

But the woman representative only replied by saying, “I understand.”

Another thing the court can’t understand is the ongoing problems with the HVAC systems.

“Alright, there is a $2,000 fine on the air situation,” Judge Dandridge said.

The judge also said hot water needs to be restored and added an additional $1,000 fine.

There are also issues with the elevators not working. As part of a WREG investigation, county code officials told us that the owners were behind by some $80,000 to the elevator vendor, Otis Elevator Company.

The woman representative says, “We have engaged with the corporate office with Otis, and they have agreed to make the repairs.”

Memphis Fire said there’s only one elevator in each of the two towers currently working.

“We are going to move towards closing this down if you can’t provide the services that are required,” Judge Dandridge said. “It’s not making any sense to the court whatsoever”

Because no one from Millennia, the company that runs Serenity, was in court, WREG reached out to get their side. But so far, they have not responded.

As for the elevators, Judge Dandridge reminded Serenity’s representative that they were ordered to be working by October 13.