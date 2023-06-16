MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels came to a tragic end Friday after Memphis Police say she was beaten to death inside her own home.

Family members of Sequoia are left with many questions after learning the child’s mother allegedly had a role in Sequoia’s death.

Carolyn Bishop, the victim’s great aunt, says the apartment complex Sequoia lived in is filled with family members who would’ve been more than happy to provide assistance to Jackson if she asked for it.

“It’s unimaginable. I couldn’t fathom why she just didn’t say, ‘Aunt Carolyn, it’s over,'” Bishop said. “If I could’ve done anything, anything to have that baby still here, I would’ve done it.”

Sequoia was reported missing Thursday morning. According to reports, her mother, Brittany Jackson, initially told police when she woke up that morning, she found her front door open and her daughter missing.

Bishop said family and community members came together to try to find the child.

“We were over in that area back there and I said, ‘Brittney, have you called the police?’ And she said ‘No, ma’am,’ and she called them,” Bishop said.

But neighbor Shay McCray suspected there was more to the story.

“I never believed that story. I knew it was some foul play going on and I knew that this mom had something to do with this,” McCray said.

Family and neighbors wait as police investigate on Caldwell.

The apartment building on Caldwell where Sequoia Samuels allegedly was killed/

Jaylon Hobson and Brittany Jackson have been charged in connection with the death of Jackson’s 4-year-old child. (SCSO)

While searching for the missing 4-year-old, MPD says they found a body believed to be Sequoia.

Court documents say Jackson eventually confessed that her boyfriend, Jaylon Hopson, beat Sequoia until she became unconscious weeks ago.

But instead of calling the police and rendering aid to her daughter, MPD says Jackson placed the body into several bags and stored it inside her apartment unit.

It wasn’t until the day of the search that police say she put Sequoia’s body in a garbage can located near the apartment complex.

Police say Hopson denied any involvement in Sequoia’s death and claims he hadn’t seen the child since June 11.

“I’m going to be ok because I know Cori’s in a better place,” said Bishop, who called the little girl Cori.

MPD has not given a motive for the killing.

Family says Sequoia was born prematurely and had special needs. They say Jackson also has a second child. who is safe.

Jackson and Hopson are due in court next week.