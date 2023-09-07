MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brittney Jackson, the mother charged in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, made an appearance in court Thursday morning.

Jackson, who was arrested in the death of Sequoia Samuels, is facing charges of abuse of a corpse, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and making a false report.

On the morning of June 15, Jackson told police that Sequoia, who had a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach, was missing from their North Memphis home.

An extensive search involving the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation followed.

Later that night, Sequoia’s remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. Jackson reportedly told police that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaylon Hobson, beat Sequoia to death and that Sequoia had been dead for several weeks.

Memphis Police say Sequoia’s body was found in a garbage bag.

During Thursday’s brief court hearing, a judge ordered Jackson to return to court on October 5. Jackson’s attorney, Kenneth Brashier, previously requested that Jackson undergo a mental evaluation, which was granted. There has been no word on the status of the evaluation.

Jackson is currently still in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Hobson, who is currently charged with making a false report, is in jail on a $50,000 bond.