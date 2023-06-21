MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brittney Jackson, the mother charged in the death of Sequoia Samuels, has requested a mental evaluation.

This comes after the 24-year-old appeared in court Tuesday on charges of abuse of a corpse, aggravated child abuse and false offense report.

She was given a $500,000 bond. When asked if she could make it, Jackson turned to her family to see what they would say.

We spoke with Jackson’s court-appointed attorney, who says no mother in her right mind would do that to her child. The attorney also said Jackson has her family’s support.

Jaylon Hobson and Brittany Jackson have been charged in connection with the death of Jackson’s 4-year-old child. (SCSO)

Jackson’s next court date is July 21.