Jaylon Hobson and Brittany Jackson have been charged in connection with the death of Jackson’s 4-year-old child. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The people charged in connection to Sequoia Samuels’ death, her mother and her mother’s alleged boyfriend, will be in court Tuesday.

Sequoia Samuels

Sequoia’s mom, 24-year-old Brittany Jackson is facing charges of abuse of a corpse, aggravated child abuse and false offense report. Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaylon Hobson, has a false offense report charge.

Thursday, June 15, Jackson told police her 4-year-old daughter was missing from their North Memphis home– that’s when an all-out search began.

Later, she reportedly admitted to police that her little girl had actually been dead for weeks. Jackson claims Hobson beat the child and that the two stored Sequoia’s body in garbage bags in the house.

WREG will be in court today and will let you know what happens.