This article has been edited to reflect the correct spelling of Sequoia Samuels’ name. The Memphis Police Department has issued a corrected alert.

UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, human remains were found during the search for four-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

The child’s mother, Brittany Jackson, is being charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, Abuse of a Corpse and False Offense Report. Jaylon Hobson, the alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact MPD immediately.

**

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help looking for a child with a feeding tube who left her home early Thursday morning.

Sequoia Samuels

The person who filed the report said when they woke up Thursday morning, they found the front door open, and Sequoia Samuels, 4, was not inside.

Memphis Police say Sequoia may have left the home in the 200 block of Caldwell at around 3 a.m.

According to MPD, Sequoia is 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She last wore a light blue shirt with black pants and pink house shoes.

Police say right now a major concern is the feeding tube attached to the left side of her stomach.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are now involved in the search. Officials are asking the public to check their cameras, yards, and cars.

“Please go outside, check your yards, check your cars,” said Theresa Carlson with the Memphis Police Department. “It’s getting hot. She may have climbed into a car, and we don’t want her trapped inside one, so please check your yards. If you have cameras and you live in this area, go back from midnight until now and check your cameras.”

If you see her, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.