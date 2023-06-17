MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A balloon release in honor of Sequoia Samuels, the 4-year-old who was reported missing before her remains were found by police, was held on Saturday.

As family members of Samuels process her death, people in the community came out to stand beside them and show their support.

Sequoia Samuels balloon release Sequoia Samuels balloon release

“We been grieving night and day, not sleeping, can’t really eat, it hurts,” said Jacquline Bass, Samuels’s Aunt. “Do you understand what I’m saying? My niece is gone and it hurts to see her gone. We can’t do nothing, she’s gone.”

The four-year-old was found dead inside a garbage container earlier this week after she was initially reported missing.

Investigators with Memphis Police have charged her mother, Brittney Jackson, with child neglect and abuse of a corpse after she claims her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, beat the toddler weeks ago, leaving her unresponsive. The couple reportedly kept her remains in the house for weeks, until they were discovered by officers during the search.

Hobson is being charged with a false offense report, despite the allegations of abuse by his girlfriend. His father, Fred Hobson, says he really wants to know what happened to the baby.

“I don’t see that in my son for him to hurt no baby ’cause he wasn’t raised like that,” Fred Hobson said. “We wouldn’t raise him like that.”

“It’s a lot of families involved with this baby and everybody is hurting,” said Frank Gotti, a community activist. “They need our love, they need our prayers, they need our love, they need our calls to check up on them.”

As lingering questions remain surrounding the death of the little girl, one thing is clear, she will be missed.

“She’s gone and that’s the reason I know God is on her side, he got her, he carried her to a better place,” Bass said.

Both the people charged in this case remain in custody and are expected to appear in court next week, where additional charges could be forthcoming.