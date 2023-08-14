MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating different incidents that left two people dead.

According to MPD, a man was shot and pronounced dead in the 2300 block of Douglass.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.

Another incident occurred on Ptarmigan Cove. A victim was pronounced dead on the scene, but the cause of death remains unknown.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.