MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Senate Committee has found probable cause for the removal of Sen. Katrina Robinson from her position following her federal convictions.

“The Senate Ethics Committee found probable cause for the removal of Senator Katrina Robinson as a member of the Senate. The purpose of Thursday’s meeting is for the committee to further discuss the charges against her and her criminal conviction, allow her to present a defense and to decide whether to issue a formal recommendation to the full Senate on the matter,” said Director of Communications Adam Kleinheider.

This announcement comes after Judge Sheryl Lipman acquitted Robinson on Jan. 7 on two charges after her conviction in a federal wire fraud case last year.

Robinson (D-Memphis) originally faced 20 counts after she was accused of using federal funds meant for The Healthcare Institute, a nursing school in Cordova, for personal wedding expenses.

A judge dismissed 15 of those counts before a jury in September ultimately found her guilty on four counts, and not guilty on one.