MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the freezing weather, Senator London Lamar went to the Hickory Ridge Mall and helped kids pick out gifts from their Christmas lists.

The local lawmaker wouldn’t let the season go by without spreading some holiday cheer. And as far as organizers are concerned, this helps people get in the holiday spirit.

“I was worried people weren’t going to be able to come. I just wanted to make sure I can at least be a beam of sunshine in this cold weather,” said Lamar.

For the fifth year in a row, the Senator from District 33 has held a Christmas Toy Drive for kids.

Senator Lamar says it takes a village, and while the gifts are funded by donations and her campaign fund, the smiles are priceless.

“I want to encourage them that beyond just their parents, there are people in this community that care about you too,” said Lamar.

That love is not lost on these kids.

“This is really amazing to see how much they put into this and get gifts for everybody that comes,” said ten-year-old Carrington.

A white Christmas, they say, is just the icing on the cake after a day of celebration.

Anyone who couldn’t make it out today because of the weather is urged to contact Senator Lamar. She and her team will do their best to help out.