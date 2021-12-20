MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey’s trial on federal campaign violation charges was delayed Monday until Jan. 23, 2023.

The trial had been set to begin Jan. 21 of 2022, but his attorneys sought the delay, saying they did not believe they could review discovery and be properly prepared.

The delay of more than a year means the trial will begin after election day for Kelsey’s District 31 seat in November 2022.

Kelsey (R-Germantown) was indicted Oct. 25 on campaign finance violations from 2016 that stem from a private social club based in Nashville. The alleged conspiracy benefited Kelsey’s unsuccessful 2016 campaign for the 8th District U.S. Congressional seat.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, calling them a political witch hunt.