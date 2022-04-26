MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Security will be a top concern in keeping disruptive protestors off the court as our Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves collide in a crucial game five at FedExForum Tuesday night.

Grizzlies fever is building across the Bluff City and throughout the Mid-South. When it comes to the NBA playoff games between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, arena security in FedExForum and Target Center has been working hard on defense.

Who could forget in the third quarter of game four in Minneapolis, a woman attempted to disrupt the game by running on the court, but a security guard quickly took her down.

And during game one in Memphis, an animal rights activist chained herself to the basket stanchion and tried to lock herself to the hoop during the stoppage of play throwing flyers on the floor.

“I don’t have any security concerns. MPD, they are on their job down here basically downtown, and about Beale Street, when they get that under control it will be cool, but as far as the game situation, it’s okay,” said Grizzlies fan Robert Hall.

Hours before tipoff at FedExForum, the plaza is being set for a Memphis Grizzlies-style playoff party as tickets are being quickly bought by fans.

As for heightened security for Tuesday night’s game, FedExForum tells WREG their usual protocols will remain the same. FedExForum encourages early arrival for guests, all bags will be scanned with new X-ray machines, and you can self-scan your mobile ticket at entry.

FedExForum security will be playing defense as the Grizz hopes to do the same against the Timberwolves and muscle out a win.

“I’ve been here less than 23 hours, but there seems like there’s plenty of law enforcement parked around the area and it seems fine to me,” said John Falcone, who is touring Memphis.

Tipoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:30 Memphis time.