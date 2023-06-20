Traffic at the Memphis International Airport was stopped Tuesday due to a potential security issue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspicious package stopped vehicular traffic at Memphis International Airport Police briefly Tuesday afternoon.

Airport CEO Scott Brockman said that Delta Air Line cargo operations alerted airport police to a suspicious package at 11:48 a.m. The area was secured, including parking lots and exit lanes.

Memphis Police and the FBI were on site for the investigation.

The package did not contain any explosives, Brockman said. Traffic resumed and the facility reopened at 1:48 pm.

Flights in and out of the airport were not affected.