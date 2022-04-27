MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re seeing the crazy moments leading up to a shoot-out in a Frayser shopping center.

Investigators tell us no one was hurt after detectives found 14 spent shell casings in the parking lot when they showed up to investigate the crime scene early Sunday morning in a shopping center off North Watkins.

Police say the shooting started after a man wasn’t allowed to enter Infiniti Sports Bar & Grill. When the shooter initially showed up at the club, he was already belligerent.

The club’s owner told security staff not to let him in and remove him from the property. The accused gunman initially drove off but said he would be back.

Sure enough, he returned and started arguing with security once again. One of the guards called the police. He was on the phone with 911 when the shooting unfolded.

The tense moments were caught on camera. One of the guards looks to swing at the driver and while you can’t hear the gunfire, you can see the chaos unfold as bullets fly toward the security guards.

Police say a security guard wearing a yellow shirt shot back as the SUV speeds away.

The door was locked when we tried to talk to someone about what happened Wednesday. But people we talked to say there have been problems at the spot in the past.

In 2020, WREG was there when detectives gathered evidence shortly after a man had been shot in the face in the doorway of the business.

And in 2018, police told us one man was shot and five others were hurt in a crash while trying to speed off. Witnesses at the time told us the scene was like a “wild west shootout”.

Police say the suspect is on the run. If you know anything about this latest shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.