MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a security guard was shot during a bank robbery attempt in Frayser.

Police said Wednesday, around 1 p.m., officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at the First Horizon Bank on North Watkins Street.

Bank employees reported that the two suspects were dressed in all black, wearing ski masks, and armed with guns. The suspect fired shots outside the bank as they left the scene.

Police said a security guard was shot and taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

Rashaun Davis said he saw three young men walk into the bank before hearing gunfire.

“I seen three young men walk into First Horizon. I heard multiple gunshots and then watched three young men come out of First Horizons,” he said.

Davis said he heard five to six shots and saw the suspects carrying assault rifles.

“They just had on all black. You couldn’t really see who they were,” Davis said. “Just dangerous demeanor, but they did have weapons brandished so they came to do what they planned to do.”

Our records show a recent rise in bank robberies. Surveillance cameras captured a robbery at the same branch in April.

Recently, MPD said four men robbed two Cordova banks across the street from one another at the same time.

Dr. Bill Adkins, the pastor of Geater Imani Church in Raleigh, said parents need to be held accountable.

“We have too many parents in the City of Memphis living off the criminal activity of their children,” said Adkins.

Like many others, he too believes poverty is the driving force behind the city’s raging crime. Adkins said it’s time for the community to also be held accountable.

“I think it’s us. It’s not the police chief, not the DA, not the judges, it’s all of us in Memphis, the community, who did not invest in our youth. We didn’t invest in them. We didn’t think they needed programs,” said Adkins.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.