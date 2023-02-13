MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard is accused of assaulting a LeMoyne-Owen College student during a confrontation inside the dorms.

This incident happened on February 2.

The student, 24-year-old Destinie Jones, says the security guard, 30-year-old Darius Brown, was involved in a confrontation with another student when she voiced concern about an inappropriate comment.

Darius Brown (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

She said Brown then called her names and the two got into an argument. That’s when she says the security guard told her to come outside and fight.

Jones said she walked outside the door and that’s when he aggressively approached her.

“When he jumped at me, flinched at me like he was going to hit me, trying to hit me, I just pushed him against the metal detector. That’s when he started hitting me,” Jones said. “He hit me once right here in my eye where I can barely see and he hit me in my head and he came and started scratching me in my face. Finally, I was able to get him on the ground and he started biting me on my breasts.”

WREG has confirmed that Brown has been fired. In a statement, Le-Moyne Owen College said:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred on our campus between a student and a contracted security guard. Because the safety and wellbeing of our students are top priority, the contracted employee was immediately dismissed. As we have initiated an internal investigation, no further comment can be provided at this time.”

Brown is charged with assault.