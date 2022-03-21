MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority has opened the waitlist for its federally funded Housing Choice Voucher program.

A crowd formed outside the Memphis Housing Authority Monday morning just hours after the waitlist opened for the Housing Choice Voucher program known as Section 8 for the first time since 2017.

The 24-hour pre-application portal opened Monday at 8 a.m. and closes this Friday March 25th at 5 p.m. central time. Those selected will be chosen through a digital lottery.

MHA Chief Executive Director Dexter Washington said the federal rental assistance program allows eligible low-income families to rent decent, safe and sanitary housing.



“The new waiting list will have 10,000 slots. We anticipate receiving 30,000 pre-applications during the open waiting list period,” Director Washington said.

People only have until Friday to sign-up for the Section 8 waitlist, and it must be done online, here.

To apply, you must have an email address, provide information for yourself and everyone who will lives with you, as well as annual income for your household.

Cheiktha Dowers, Director of Housing Choice Voucher program, told us about the process.



“We are in a tight rental market and families are in desperate need of housing therefore we anticipate the need to be far greater,” Dowers said.

Dowers said it took five years worth of work through the last waiting list, with 3,000 families still needing help.



“We anticipate having the first set of families pulled off the waiting list in July or August.. and if you’re at the middle or the last it could be a year or two,” Dowers said.

With rent continuing to rise and while the program can be a hassle, it’s a means to survival for so many.

Again, Friday at 5 p.m. is the last day to sign up for the waitlist. You must complete the pre-application online to be considered.



All Memphis Public Libraries are offering free access to computers.



People with disabilities who need help can call the Tennessee Relay Service at 901-544-1381.