MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday.

The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m.

The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other locations in the Mid-South within the next year:

Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway in Memphis

Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova

The first Mid-South location opened last month just 5 miles away on Goodman Road near I-55.

Whataburger previously had two locations in the Memphis area—one in Whitehaven and the other in Frayser. For years, the closest locations were located three hours away in Ridgeland and Vicksburg, Mississippi.