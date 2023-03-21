MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager who escaped from Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County earlier this month was caught in Cheatham County, the Department of Children’s Services said Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a resident who lives near the detention center reported they saw three males run through their backyard on March 11. Wilder staff confirmed three teens were missing after they did a headcount.

While deputies searched the area, another resident said his vehicle had been stolen.

The identity of the teen who is in custody has not been released.

Another teen was captured in Nashville on March 14.

Authorities are still looking for one of the teens. If you see him, call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 901-465-3456.