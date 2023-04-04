MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second man charged in the fatal mass shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant Prive has been identified.

Johnny Sanford is charged with First-Degree Murder and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

According to Memphis Police, they reviewed video footage obtained from the scene. Sanford was developed as the suspect who shot and killed a man. A witness also identified Sandford as the person responsible.

A police affidavit lists Larry Bailey as the name of one victim who died from gunshot injuries.

Police say two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at the restaurant, which has ties to rapper Yo Gotti.

Two male victims were found on the scene at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale a little after closing. One was pronounced dead; the other was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

Five additional victims, four males and a female arrived at hospitals by private vehicles. The males were ages 37, 35, 31 and 30. The female was 25 years old. Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the establishment.