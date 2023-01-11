MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead.

According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17.

Court documents state Newsom was seen on surveillance in a black ski mask holding an assault rifle before getting into a Dodge Charger at a gas station at Ridgeway and Knight Arnold.

Police say Newsom and Black left the gas station inside the Charger and followed the victims for about a mile before the shooting. The Charger was stolen, according to MPD.

Julius Black

Three days later, Ohio Highway Patrol informed Memphis detectives they recovered the stolen Charger and arrested Newsom and Black after a police chase in Van Hert, Ohio.

Newsom is now facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and one attempted murder charge.

Newsom is set to appear in court on Thursday morning.