MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers thought their week of being in the dark was coming to an end, round two of Sunday thunderstorms slammed into the Memphis area.

MLGW said Sunday it had restored power to more than 121,000 customers with 500 customers left to go before full restoration. That was until two storms rolled in during the afternoon and overnight.

“Overnight, another thunderstorm that had another supercell thunderstorm that produced 60 plus mile per hour winds hit area of town causing outages to peak at 35,000,” said MLGW President Doug McGowen.

Sunday’s storms coupled with last weekend’s severe weather left behind a lot of damage.

“Yeah, it’s day eight with no power. We are feeling pretty hot, pretty irritated. It’s been rough,” said Bartlett resident Hannah Wulff-Woesten.

“This was completely destroyed. All the poles were down, trees down across the road. It was like a war zone. It really what it looked like,” said Robert Schmidt who lives in the area.

This time Germantown and Collierville took the brunt of the storms.

“We were just about out of the woods having power restored to in a number of different neighborhoods in this particular area and I know when this storm came through it was kind of gut punch to so many of them and such a step back,” said Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner.

MGLW said utility crews are back at it again, but there is a concern for more bad weather.

“We are going to hope that any of these new thunderstorms that roll through don’t bring with them any of the severe winds,”

Meanwhile, homeowners in Bartlett hope utility crews can continue making repairs to finally get the lights back on in their homes.

“We are hoping they can get our power back on ASAP. Eight days is a super long time with this heat not to have power,” Wulff-Woesten said.

“I’m just waiting for them to close that fuse up there because I’m going in and cooling off,” Schmidt said.

MLGW is asking anyone still without power to call 211 for help with emergency shelter and food, information on cooling centers and other social services.

