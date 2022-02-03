MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have announced the indictment of a man they said pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting at Alzono Weaver Park in Southwest Memphis.



Memphis Police said Taryll Cunningham is the man responsible for the death of Michael McNeal on October 30, 2021.



MPD said that McNeal and another man were inside a 2006 Mercedes Benz backed into a parking spot at Alonzo Weaver Park.

That’s when police said a black Infiniti pulled alongside the Mercedes. Then, according to police, Cunningham got out of the passenger side of the car and started firing shots at the people inside the Mercedes.



Another man, Trayvion Smith has already been arrested in November 2021 after a witness identified him as the driver of the black Infiniti.



Records show that McNeal tried to drive away, but had already been severely injured. McNeal drove over a curb and tried to run away, but collapsed due to severe blood loss.



McNeal was transported to Regional One Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Police said Cunningham approached the passenger of the Mercedes and demanded money. The passenger denied having money, but Cunningham told him, “if you don’t give me the money, I’m going to pull the trigger.”



According to police, the victim gave Cunningham a Tommy Hilfiger bag containing $12,000. Then, Cunningham hopped back in the car and left the scene.