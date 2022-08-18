MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store.

Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June.

According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s through the south entrance and smashed the jewelry display. An estimated $491,944 in jewelry was stolen.

Memphis Police say on June 11, officers received a tip stating the suspects were at a pawn shop on Getwell Road.

Investigators were able to review security footage from the pawn shop. Memphis Police say Bonds was caught on camera pawning jewelry.

Bonds reportedly made 10 transactions between May 27 and June 13. According to police, Bonds made three transactions on June 8, one on June 10 and one on June 13.

Police say one of the rings he pawned matched the description Macy’s gave investigators. Police say investigators were able to confirmed the jewelry Bonds pawned came from Macy’s.

Bonds has been charged with theft of property worth $60,000 – $250,000.

Memphis Police previously arrested Quintaurus Harris, 33, for the same theft. Police say Harris also pawned jewelry stolen from the store.

Harris was also accused of participating in another theft at the Macy’s. In that case, police say $1.5 million to $2 million in jewelry was stolen.