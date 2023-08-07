MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department confirmed a second case of West Nile virus in the county Monday, with mosquitoes in 30 zip codes testing positive for the illness.

The first case was confirmed by the county and the Tennessee Department of Health last week.

Right now, Shelby County is the only county in the state to have any positive cases of West Nile. Infected mosquitoes have been found in all parts of the county.

The health department said starting Monday night, Mosquito Control will conduct truck mounted spraying to control the spread of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in the following zip codes: 38002, 38016, 38017, 38018, 38028, 38053, 38103, 38104, 38106, 38107, 38108, 38109, 38111, 38112, 38114, 38115, 38116, 38117, 38118, 38119, 38120, 38122, 38125, 38126, 38127, 38128, 38133, 38134, 38135, and 38138.

They will also spray all this week after sunset.