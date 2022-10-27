MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in West Memphis.

Monique Hill, 21, is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is the second person charged in the death of Christian Hammock. She was found dead in the passenger seat of a car at the BP gas station on West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.

Police believe she was shot on West Jefferson and the car was driven to the gas station.

Caleb Moten, 18, of West Memphis is also facing charges in her death.

He was arrested Sunday night.